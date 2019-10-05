CURTIS, AUDREY A. July 23, 1911 - October 2, 2019 Audrey passed peacefully in Toronto in her 109th year. She was a dedicated lifetime member of Walmer Road Baptist Church. She will be lovingly missed by sister-in-law Muriel Curtis, nieces Karen, Barbara, Darlene, Elaine, nephew Gordon and their families. Will be fondly remembered by her Diamonds family and friends and staff at The Briton House. A life lived long and well. A service will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 11 a.m. at the MORLEY BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the CNIB would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019