Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUDREY ALICE TURNER. View Sign Obituary

TURNER, AUDREY ALICE (nee HUGHES) January 30, 1913 - August 21, 2019 Passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side at Christie Gardens, where she moved in February following 60 years at her beloved home on Walwyn Avenue. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. Stephen F. Turner, Royal Regiment of Canada, and survived by her daughter Christine Turner (Joe), her grandchildren Jessica Fiorillo (Rodney), Mark Fiorillo (Kathy), Carrie Fiorillo and Michael Fiorillo (Sisi) and step-grandson Gabe Gonda (Victoria). Cherished great-grandmother to Lauren, Sam, Emma, Nolah and Maeve. Audrey was born into the Hughes family of Kingston and spent much her early life in Eastern Ontario and Upstate New York, before resettling with her family in Toronto in the early 1930s, where she met the love of her life, Steve, and raised her wonderful daughter, Christine. Her great joys in life were family, friends and travel, and her enthusiasm for them was legendary. She loved to throw parties and, like her father, had a passion for music, singing and dancing. Special thanks to Eldercare Home Health, who enabled her to stay at home as long as she did, as well as Christie Gardens, who welcomed her with open arms when she was no longer able to do so. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held on August 29th from 2-5 p.m. at the Officer's Mess, Fort York Armoury, 660 Fleet Street, Toronto.

TURNER, AUDREY ALICE (nee HUGHES) January 30, 1913 - August 21, 2019 Passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side at Christie Gardens, where she moved in February following 60 years at her beloved home on Walwyn Avenue. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. Stephen F. Turner, Royal Regiment of Canada, and survived by her daughter Christine Turner (Joe), her grandchildren Jessica Fiorillo (Rodney), Mark Fiorillo (Kathy), Carrie Fiorillo and Michael Fiorillo (Sisi) and step-grandson Gabe Gonda (Victoria). Cherished great-grandmother to Lauren, Sam, Emma, Nolah and Maeve. Audrey was born into the Hughes family of Kingston and spent much her early life in Eastern Ontario and Upstate New York, before resettling with her family in Toronto in the early 1930s, where she met the love of her life, Steve, and raised her wonderful daughter, Christine. Her great joys in life were family, friends and travel, and her enthusiasm for them was legendary. She loved to throw parties and, like her father, had a passion for music, singing and dancing. Special thanks to Eldercare Home Health, who enabled her to stay at home as long as she did, as well as Christie Gardens, who welcomed her with open arms when she was no longer able to do so. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held on August 29th from 2-5 p.m. at the Officer's Mess, Fort York Armoury, 660 Fleet Street, Toronto. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close