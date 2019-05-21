BAUGH, AUDREY Peacefully surrounded by her family at Wynfield Long Term Care on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved Mother of Phillip (Donna), and the late Christopher. Loving Grandma of Michael and Kristen. Great-Grandma of Preston, and Madeline. Survived by her sister Bonnie. Audrey will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Special thank you to the staff of Wynfield LTC for their compassion and care. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595, on Thursday, May 23rd from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel on Friday, May 24th at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Audrey, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019