|
|
BERRY, AUDREY (nee MALENFANT) Rarely seen without her pearls, a lovely and gentle lady passed away at her Toronto residence, Houses of Providence, on Monday, March 16, 2020, in her 98th year. Audrey was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Torch and Bill Berry. She is survived by her daughter Joanne Torch Nelson; grand-daughters, Christa (Tim) and Leigh Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cooper Borys. A service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Friday, March 20th at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020