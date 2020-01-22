Home

AUDREY BETH HALL

AUDREY BETH HALL Obituary
HALL, AUDREY BETH Peacefully, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Audrey, in her 94th year, wife of the late Arthur Donaldson Hall (March 31, 1997). Loving mother of Keith (Susan), of Chilliwack, B.C., Verna (Phil) Bludd, of Erin, Jennifer Peacock (the late Clint), of Acton, and Donald, of Barrie. Predeceased by her children, Rena, Bruce, Connie and the twins. Cherished grandma of April, Jason, Nikki, Jeremy, Angela, Laura, Chad and Melissa. Great-grandma of Tamara, Cameron, Kelsey, Stella, Maiken, Zoe, Rena, William, Wyatt and Autumn. Also, predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Kerr, Mary Weldrick and Joy Babinok. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Eden House for their excellent care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Br. #120 Royal Canadian Legion, 127 Mill Street, Georgetown. In memory, contributions to the JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the Charity of the Donor's choice are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
