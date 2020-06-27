AUDREY CROSS
CROSS, AUDREY Audrey Jeanne Elizabeth Cross (nee Harris) in her ninety-second year. It is with sadness that Audrey's family announces her passing on June 18, 2020. Mom was at home surrounded by family. She is reunited with her beloved husband, the late Russell "John" Cross (2008). Loving mother of Elizabeth (Graham), Jennifer (Lino), Nancy (Gregor) and Ronald (Christine). Cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandma of 2, aunt and great-aunt. Loving sister to the late Eleanor Ferguson (Ian d.) and Neil Harris (Donalda). Dear cousin to Margaret Brombal. Longtime friend of Tina and Carole. Family funeral was held in London and interment at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
