CULPEPER, AUDREY D. (nee PINTO) 1924-2020 Peacefully, of natural causes, at St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa, with her son Roy by her side, on May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Culpeper, fondly remembered by sons, Roy (Cathy) and Paul (Alice); grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Julia and Adam; daughter-in-law Marcia Valiante; and sisters, Melba, Lourdes, Joanna, Gloria; and brother Austin. Audrey was much loved by her family and community. She was an avid tennis player, had a lively sense of humour, danced up a storm at parties, and in her working life, was a legal secretary. Audrey was determined to live on in the Toronto family home following Ron's untimely passing, and did so for 35 years with the assistance and support of neighbours and family. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Audrey's honour to St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa Foundation at stpatsfoundation.ca. A remembrance website can be found by following this link forevermissed.com/audrey-culpeper/about
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.