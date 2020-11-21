1/
AUDREY DAWN HOLMES
HOLMES, AUDREY DAWN October 25, 1933 – November 16, 2020 Mother of 3 children, passed away at 87, a victim of COVID-19. Born in Watervliet, NY, to Robert Gunsalus and Helen Boyd, 1 of 7 siblings predeceased by Roberta, Robert, Paul and survived by Shirley, Doris, Donald. Graduated from Ogdensburg, NY, Business and Beauty Care. Passionate for crafts and BIG love of family. James, Jeffery, Areata and extended family and friends mourn, but we know she is with Christ, and who those missing steps in the sand are. We celebrate her life remotely and once able, her ashes will be laid to rest with her mother in Albany, NY. She will be missed! Video: https://youtu.be/35K8c45R15s

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
