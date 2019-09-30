DEMPSTER, Audrey Passed away peacefully at Hill House Hospice on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Hal Dempster. She will be remembered by her children, Debbie, Scott and Paul, grandchildren Jennifer and Heather, and great-grandchildren Holly, Nathan and Jordan, as well as many friends and relatives. At Audrey's request cremation has taken place. Please celebrate her life with your fond memories. Donations to Hill House Hospice, www.hillhousehospice.com 36 Wright St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C4A1, would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019