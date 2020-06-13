CORBIN, AUDREY DOREEN Passed away peacefully, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Pierre (deceased 2012) and her brother Roy (deceased 1991). Will be greatly missed by her children Rich Corbin (Lyn), Barbara Corbin and Wendy Reid (Darryl). Dear grandmother of Elena, Glen, Jemma, Joey and Marcus and step-grandmother to Julie and Laura (Jon). Great-grandmother of Prior and Finley and step-great-grandmother to Stella. Fondly remembered by her ex-son-in-law Collin. In light of the current situation, a small family service will be held at Sunderland Cemetery. Charitable donations are encouraged to the Canadian Cancer Society and the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.