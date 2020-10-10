1/
AUDREY DOROTHY MILLER
MILLER, AUDREY DOROTHY It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Audrey Dorothy Miller, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of 66 years of Brian. Loving mother of Susan (Bill Chinery), Keith and Lindsey. Cherished grandmother of Sydney (Paddy Mcgee), and Mallory (Dan Krausz). Proud great-grandmother of Rory, Quinn, Ryder and Asher. Audrey will be dearly missed by her extended family in the U.K. and her many friends. Cremation has already taken place. Donations in Audrey's memory may be directed to: Christ Church Anglican, 8045 Islington Ave., Woodbridge, ON L4L 1W4.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
