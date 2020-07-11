EARL, AUDREY (nee WETMORE) Audrey Earl (Wetmore), 98, formerly of Scarborough, Ontario, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket. Predeceased by her husband of 69 years William Earl (2015). Survived by their 2 children, Patricia (Tom Moreland) and James (Patricia), 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private memorial to celebrate her life, and almost a century of memories, will be held at a future date.



