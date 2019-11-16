CONRAD, AUDREY ELIZABETH Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Audrey E. Conrad (nee Mitchell), of Mt. Albert, and formerly of Toronto, at 78 years of age. Beloved mother of the late Neil Grant McGrath. Cherished daughter of the late John L. Mitchell and the late Marjorie A. Mitchell (nee Laing), formerly of Winnipeg and Scarborough. Loving twin sister of late Barbara (Earl Strei) and sister of late Robert and late Bruce Mitchell. At Audrey's request, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Spring interment of her ashes will be held at St. James Cemetery in Toronto. In Audrey's memory, donations may be made to Mt. Albert United Church Senior Citizen's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019