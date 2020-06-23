DUNCAN, AUDREY ELIZABETH (nee DARCH) With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Audrey Elizabeth Duncan, in Cambridge, Ontario, on June 18, 2020, in her 99th year. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Fred Darch and Vera Whittaker; loving wife of William Raymond Duncan for 52 years; siblings, Bill Darch, June Halliday and Dorothy Spragge. She is survived by Brenda Robertson, Gary Duncan (Elsie); grandmother to Troy Robertson (Heather), Melodie Robertson (Stuart Bowman), Richard Duncan, Tim Duncan (Amanda) and Brad Duncan; several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter, will miss her extensively. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, June 24th, at 2:00 p.m., Sanctuary Park Cemetery, 1570 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, ON, M9P 3C4. Please send flowers before 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 23rd, to Scott Funeral Home - West Toronto Chapel, 1273 Weston Rd., York, ON, M6M 4R2.



