PORTER, AUDREY ELIZABETH On October 12, 2019, at Matthews House Hospice, in her 86th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Clifford Porter. Loving Mother of Lynda (Dennis), Stephen (Anne), Ruth (Julian), Suzanne (Art) and Mark (Jackie). Beloved Grandma of Jeff, Rob (Jessica), Elizabeth (Amir), Mike, Brad, Noah (Jenny), Jesse, Chris (Karley), Danielle (Peter) and Jack. Step-Gran to Alex. Dear Great-Grandma to Weston, Marcus, River, and soon-to-arrive twins. Loving Daughter of Violet and Duncan McFarland. Sister of Art. Audrey, a former primary teacher, was an active member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church, and a friend to many. Visitation will take place at St. Andrew's, 125 Wellington St. West, Alliston, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Noon, funeral service at 1 p.m. Reception will follow at Drury's Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. East, Alliston. If so desired, a memorial donation to Matthews House Hospice or St. Andrew Anglican Church would be gratefully accepted. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535.

