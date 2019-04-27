Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Evelyn GLANFIELD. View Sign Service Information W.C. Town Funeral Chapel 110 Dundas Street East Whitby , ON L1N 2H7 (905)-668-3410 Obituary

GLANFIELD, Audrey Evelyn (nee ENDERBY) January 12, 1920 - April 20, 2019 Our mother, Audrey, celebrated every day with gratitude and joy and was ready to answer God's call on Easter weekend. Her room, as she noted last week, was ready. In nearly a century of life, Audrey participated with curiosity and a hungry mind as the world moved through The Great Depression, World War II and into the age of the internet. She cherished memories of dancing on the home front with the 48th Highlanders and partied for the years following the war. As she raised her children, she changed her focus to the core values that defined her. She never forgot the lessons taught to her by her mother, Minnie and attributed her longevity to good nutrition, especially fresh fruits, vegetables and daily oatmeal! A visit to Mom's always included a pot of steeped tea and an offering of all the nutrition her refrigerator had to offer. A minister once asked Mom if her car had forgotten its way to church, but in fact the world was Mom's church. She lived the most loving and accepting values of Christianity, offering her unconditional support and care to everyone who had the joy of knowing her. She was a longtime trusted servant of The Whitby Group and a founding member of Destiny Manor. Audrey is reunited with her parents, Minnie Howard and Walter Enderby; her husband, Richard (Dick) Glanfield; her older sister, Thelma Kay; and her younger brother, Ted Enderby, all of whom are undoubtedly overjoyed to be with her at last. Her children, Carole Glanfield (late Richard Melson), Susan Goodwin (late James), Michael (Sheila) and George will forever hold her in their hearts and carry on her legacy. The life lessons that Gram taught through every simple interaction are embedded in the world views of her grandchildren and will be passed on by Megan Glanfield, Jessica Glanfield, Jeff Lahti and Andrea Maika (Shaun). Audrey enjoyed the pleasures of watching the early lives of her great-grandchildren, including her namesake, Audrey Grace Glanfield, Leea and Ben Lahti, Cullen McLean and Charlie Maika. Grateful to have been in Audrey's close circle of love are Sharon Craigen, mother of Megan and Jess, Lena Bird, her lifetime friend and partner in crime and Cindy Banks and Ben Filion, unofficial adoptees into the Glanfield Crew. We give thanks for the wonderful care she had at Chartwell Wynfield Retirement Residence, her personal support workers from St. Elizabeth, especially Cindy and Cece and the kindness shown to her and her family in the Palliative Care Unit at Lakeridge Oshawa Hospital. Visitation will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1–4 and 7–9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 209 Cochrane Street, Whitby, on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Groveside Cemetery, Whitby. Gratefully declining flowers as Mom would prefer you to support her favourite charities: The Scott Mission, Covenant House, St. Andrew's Church Whitby, the Alano Club, Oshawa or a charity of your choice.



