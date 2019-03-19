MATEER, Audrey Evelyn Died unexpectedly at the age of 90. Predeceased by husband Carlton and survived by children: Peter (Kathy) Pam and Glen, grandchildren: Kate (Ian), Chris, Kathleen, Eric (K.K.), Brendan (Frankie) and Chase, and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22nd at 1 p.m. at The Simple Alternative at 275 Lesmill Road. Donations to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Evelyn MATEER.
The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres
275 Lesmill Road
North York, ON M3B 2V1
(416) 441-1580
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019