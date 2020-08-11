1/
AUDREY FAASSE
FAASSE, AUDREY Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after celebrating her 84th birthday on August 3rd. Predeceased by her husband John Faasse, she will be dearly missed by her daughter Sharon, son-in-law Graeme, granddog Maggie, the extended Lawson family and many nieces and nephews. Born in Rotterdam to Arie and Goverina van Krimpen Mol, Adrie was adored by her older sisters, Ans and Riet, and later by her big brother-in-law Aad van Leeuwen. Frequent visits to Holland throughout her life kept the family ties strong. A knack for numbers led to a career in bookkeeping, with over 25 years of service at Norman Wade Co., a job she loved. She enjoyed sailing at Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club and was a skilled Scrabble and cardplayer. Deep gratitude to the caregivers at Leaside Retirement Residence, for their compassionate care over the past 4 years, that undoubtedly extended her life. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation will be limited to immediate family and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
