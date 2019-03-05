FAIRLEY, Audrey (nee SHARPE) Audrey/Mom/Nan/Great-Nan passed away March 2, 2019, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill. Remembered with love by her sons Bruce (Joanne), Glenn (Karen) and Craig (Cathy); her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is once again enjoying Friday nights at the dance hall and long Sunday drives for ice cream with Bill. Special thanks to the caring staff at Delmanor Elgin Mills and Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles) on Saturday, March 9th, at 1 p.m., followed by Service of Remembrance and Celebration at 2 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019