FEARN, AUDREY (nee SPILKER) It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Audrey Fearn at age 91, at home on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters. Predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Carmen Vincent Fearn. They are together again on Heaven's dance floor. Dear mother of Bernadette (Elmi), Diane (Al) and Mary (Ken). Loving grandmother of Katie (Shawn), Elizabeth (Jonathan), Julia (Scott), Meaghan and Veronica. Proud great-grandmother of Calvin and Everett. Audrey will be lovingly missed by her three sisters (PALS), Patsy (Garvy), Lorraine (John) and Susan (Vince). Sadly, missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews and lifelong friends including Joan and coworkers from Excelsior Life (Joyce, Delores and Daisy). She grew up, went to school and married in New Toronto (Mimico). She was known for being kind, always polite and a lady to the end. A private service was held on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A graveside interment will take place at a later date when we can all be together. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation or the William Osler Health System Foundation for the Kidney Clinic at Brampton Civic Hospital. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.