FINES, AUDREY (nee BUCKMASTER) Peacefully, at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, Audrey Fines (nee Buckmaster), in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Charles Fines. Loving mother of Lynne Fair (Steve Montanaro), Martin Fair (Anna), Denise Pesant (Gary) and Brian Fair (Marilyn). Loving step-mother of Connie (Eric Butler) and the late Alan Fines. Cherished grandma of Rob McGuire; Matthew, Calista and Jessica Fair; Cassidy Pesant; Leanne and Bradley Fair; and Danielle Pearson. Proud great-grandmother of Riley and Taylor McGuire; Gavin and Austin Fair; Samantha Culp; and Tyler Pearson. Audrey's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Dufferin Oaks, for their care and compassion. Due to the global pandemic, the family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Thursday, September 3rd from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A private family memorial service will be held at one o'clock. Interment of cremated remains in Nashville Cemetery. Masks are mandatory for those attending the visitation and/or memorial service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, 20 Eglinton Ave. W., Unit 16, Toronto M4R 1K8. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com