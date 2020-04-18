DOUROS, AUDREY FLORENCE (nee MILNES) July 31, 1926 - April 16, 2020 At home, with family members by her side, Audrey passed away peacefully on the morning of April 16th. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jimmy, and her caring sister, Verna. She was deeply loved by her children, Teresa West (Chris), Paul Douros (Sandy) and Chris Douros (Joanne). She will be dearly missed by the grandchildren she loved so unconditionally: Jamie (Katie), Catharine (Michael), Stephen, David, Matthew, Kristina (Tom), Joseph (Stanley), Elizabeth, John, Paul, Kyla, Brendan, Dayna (Ryan) and Michael. She will be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren: Jameson, Andre, Damien, Rachel, Audrey, Violet, Jordan and Hudson. Many other relatives and friends are also saddened by her death. Audrey lived a full life, centred on her family and many friends, bridge partners, bowlers, and square dancers. Her passion was her family and she never missed an opportunity to be present to them and with them. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and medical personnel who made the last months of her life as comfortable as possible, especially Gemma, Marisol, Dr. Marcus and Dr. Balkissoon. A private graveside service has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, please make a donation in Audrey's name to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.