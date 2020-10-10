1/
Audrey FLUDE
FLUDE, Audrey It is with heavy hearts, that the family announces the passing of Audrey Flude at the age of 97, at Ina Grafton Gage Home. Cherished wife of Robert Pellettier (predeceased) and Ed (Sam) Flude (predeceased). Loving mother of Robert (Alan), David and Paul. Beloved matriarch to the Rowe, Pellettier and Flude families. Audrey was never happier than in the company of her extended family and many dear friends. She will remain forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at Midland Gardens and Ina Grafton Gage Home for their extraordinary care and kindness. As requested, there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
