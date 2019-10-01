HAMBLETON, Audrey Geraldine (nee JARVIS) Passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, unexpectedly after a brief illness, at the age of 94. Audrey, beloved wife of the late Douglas; mother of Peter (Linda), Cynthia (Bill) and Paul; grandmother of Bonnie and Diana; great-grandmother of Ayden; sister of the late Doris and the late Trevor. She will be fondly remembered by all of her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3rd from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 140 Brooke Street, Thornhill. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, flowers are welcome. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019