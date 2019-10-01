Audrey Geraldine HAMBLETON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Geraldine HAMBLETON.
Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Obituary

HAMBLETON, Audrey Geraldine (nee JARVIS) Passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, unexpectedly after a brief illness, at the age of 94. Audrey, beloved wife of the late Douglas; mother of Peter (Linda), Cynthia (Bill) and Paul; grandmother of Bonnie and Diana; great-grandmother of Ayden; sister of the late Doris and the late Trevor. She will be fondly remembered by all of her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3rd from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 140 Brooke Street, Thornhill. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, flowers are welcome. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.