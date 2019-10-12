LEFFELL, Audrey Gillian (nee EGGLESTON) On Monday, September 23, 2019, Gillian passed away at Kensington Gardens. Gillian is survived by her children, Cherie, Chana and Roy; grandchildren, Evan, Aaron, Elysse, Shayla and Keenan; great-grandchildren, Keean, Camila and Meyah; her sister, Enid (Frank), nephew and niece, Stephen and Christine. Gillian was an incredible woman with a beautiful smile. She loved owls and left us a wonderful collection that will be a reminder of her wise spirit. She stood firm on her principles, living her life with honesty and humour. Together, with Reuben, they took in foster children from all walks of life. These children were included in our lives and became part of our family. Gillian had nerves of steel and demonstrated this on her 62nd birthday, when she delivered her 5th grandchild in the back seat of her car. We would like to thank, with all our hearts, the amazing people at Kensington Gardens. The care she received was provided with professionalism, compassion, laughter and most of all, with warmth and kindness that made us feel part of a larger family. If you wish to honour Gillian's memory, please consider a donation to kensingtonhealth.org/donate
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019