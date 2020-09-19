AUDREY GOSSAGE

GOSSAGE, AUDREY Audrey passed away on September 14, 2020, in her 94th year, at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Bob, and her son Bob Jr. (Brenda). She is survived by her children, Sheila (Brian), Maureen (John), Jim, Cathy (Tom). She will be missed by her grandchildren Frank, Kristine, Jeff, Katie, Sam, Jennifer, Alex and Will. Mom and Dad moved from Montreal in 1969 to start a new adventure in Ontario, making Brampton their home. Mom immersed herself in community activities, volunteering at the then, Peel Memorial Hospital, and as a member of the CWL at St. Mary's parish. In her later years, Mom resided with her daughter Maureen and family in Old Brampton. Mom was always one to keep in touch with a letter or Christmas card. Mom will be missed by her lifelong friends and extended family members. In keeping with Audrey's wishes, there will be no formal visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church (66 Main Street South, Brampton), on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Assumption Cemetery (6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga) to follow. Our family would like to express a special thanks to Mom's PSW Sharon Wright for her friendship and daily visits, as well as to the health care providers in the Cardiology and Palliative Care departments at the Brampton Civic Hospital for their compassion and professionalism. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Audrey to Covenant House would be greatly appreciated by the family. Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in Audrey's online guest book at www.scottbrampton.ca