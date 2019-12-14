AUDREY GRAYSTON

Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

GRAYSTON, AUDREY Peacefully on December 9, 2019 at Altamont Care Community, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late James. Cherished mother of Richard (Rhonda) and James (Janice). Dearly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (visitation one hour prior). Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the CNIB Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019
