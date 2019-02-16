HAMILL, AUDREY Of Chesley, passed away surrounded by her loving children at Parkview Manor, Chesley, on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in her 100th year. Beloved mother of Brian (Diane), Gregg and Barbara. Loving grandmother of Tara (Jonah), Jonathan (Brett), Robbie, Courtney and great-grandmother of Damien. She will be sadly missed by her sister Barbara. Audrey was predeceased by her husband George, son Douglas, grandson Timothy, brothers Jack (Ella), Ron (Pip), George and her parents John and Margaret (Tindle) Parish. A private family service was held on December 21, 2018 at the Chesley Cemetery. Memorial donations to Parkview Manor Residents Fund would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.rhodyfamily.com
|
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019