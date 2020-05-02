SMITH, AUDREY ISABELLE Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 95 of complications from COVID-19. Predeceased by her husband Donald (1991) and her son Stephen (1980). Cherished mother to Donna, Karen, Paul and Mark and loving grandmother to Ryan. Lovingly remembered by those she leaves behind, a sister Margaret (Peggy) Hitchings (Cec) and extended family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Oak Ridges and teacher's aide at Our Lady of Annunciation School, Oak Ridges. Many thanks to the staff at Chartwell Aurora Resthaven. Given the pandemic, a private family service was held and a celebration of Audrey's life will be held in her honour when it is safe to bring family and friends together. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society. Online condolences to marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.