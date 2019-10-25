GIBSON, AUDREY JEAN (nee CROFT) Beloved wife of the late Brian (Bing) Gibson. Loved mother of Louise and her husband Todd Jobin and Brian Gibson and his wife Kathleen. Loving grandmother of Dylan and Stephanie Jobin. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Croft. Dear sister of Evelyn and her late husband Ian Stewart, Robert Croft and the late William (Bill) Croft and his wife Barbra. Dear sister-in-law of Carol and Ron Cooke and the late David Gibson (Rachel). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Tuesday, October 29th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, North Adjala, on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Interment at North Adjala Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Gibson Centre, Alliston. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 25, 2019