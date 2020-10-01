MANCINI, AUDREY JEAN Passed away peacefully, on September 26, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Predeceased by sister Doreen Champ. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and great-nieces. Burial has taken place at Pine Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or Scarborough General Hospital (Volunteer Department), would be appreciated by the family.



