Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

WOODCOCK, Audrey Jean Audrey Jean Woodcock (formerly Turnbull). It is our sad privilege to tell everyone that my Mom went to be with the Lord today. She's not sad, of course, for she has been re-united with Don, her parents and many friends who have gone before her. Our family is overwhelmed by this loss, but her legacy of peace, kindness, and gratitude will live on in each of us. Beloved Mother of Pat and her husband Terry Ratcliff. Loving Grandma to Adam Ratcliff and his partner Heather Wagner, and Tiffany and her husband Daniel Ashmeade. Great-Grandma to Hunter, Presley, Capri and Cali. Predeceased by her husbands Don Woodcock and David Turnbull. Private interment will precede the Service. Family and friends will be received at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue (4 lights north of Highway 7), Markham, 905-305-8508, from 1 - 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th, with the service in the chapel at 2 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Audrey's memory to Emmanuel International Canada or Unionville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at



