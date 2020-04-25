PENNY, AUDREY JOSEPHINE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Audrey Josephine Penny (nee Ewles), at the venerable age of 102. Audrey was predeceased by her loving husband Norman Penny (1998), and was a wonderful mother to her 5 children: Bruce, Pat, Barbara, Brian and Keith; grandmother to 12 children and great-grandma (GG) to 9 children. She enjoyed many pursuits - tennis, golf, bridge, travelling, but especially, time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - they never failed to put a smile on her face. We love you Mum and are comforted by knowing that you are at peace. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. Special thanks and prayers are offered for the wonderful, caring staff at Sunrise. A memorial will take place some time in the summer. www.hogle.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.