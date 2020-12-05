WORSFOLD, AUDREY JUNE (nee SMITH) Audrey Worsfold died peacefully in her sleep at the North York Hospital Seniors' Health Centre, 2 Buchan Court, North York, Ontario on November 7, 2020, in her 95th year. Born in East York, Ontario, to Arthur and Ida Smith (nee McInerny) (Smith's Garage on Cosburn Ave., East York). Predeceased by her son Michael (Don Mills, ON) and her siblings Arthur Smith (Belleville, ON), Doris Babcock (Mississauga, ON) and Bernice Busher (Michigan) and infant sister Florence (deceased 1910). Leaving behind her son Richard and his wife Lise (Caledon, ON), and James and his spouse Mary Vicente (Don Mills, ON). Remembered by her grandchildren Alexander Worsfold and his wife Lorraine (Middle Sackville, NS), Amanda Slade and her husband Brian (Warkworth, ON) and Ray Worsfold (Oshawa); and great-grandchildren Morgan Mackenzie and husband Matt (Beaver Bank, NS), Dylan Worsfold (Bathurst, NB), and Shaylynn and Brayen Slade (Warkworth, ON) and her nephews and nieces and their families; Arthur (Brantford, ON), Joyce (Bowmanville, ON), David (Belleville, ON), Robert (N. Carolina), Lanny (Hawaii) and LeeAnn (Michigan). Audrey was always active beginning with war work at Hubert Hosiery (Toronto), several retail businesses in the old Don Mills Shopping Centre, Dow Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals and as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the 48th Highlanders. The family would like to thanks the staff of the NYSC for their care for the last almost 3 years, Occupational Therapist Sharon Pellow and Physiotherapist Audrey Kouyoumdijan, who provided several years of assistance and care both in her home and at the NYSC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we get through this pandemic.



