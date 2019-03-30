RAYMENT, Audrey Lillian (nee CLUMPUS) Following a brief illness, Audrey passed away suddenly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in her 93rd year. Despite physical challenges in the last few years, Audrey remained vibrant, stoic and independent, living in her home of 65 years until the end. Audrey enjoyed simple pleasures; her 5 o'clock martini, her audio books and long chats with her girls. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack in 2000, Audrey will be sadly missed by her daughters Nancy Searl (the late Frank Searl), Laura Edwards (Bob) and grandchildren Katy Searl (David MacNeill), Graeme Searl and Colin and Bradley Edwards. Audrey was a most loving "Grana" to great-grandchildren Lila and Tate MacNeill. The 7th of 9 children, Audrey is survived by her brother Frank Clumpus (Barbara) and her sister Betty Jenner. At her request there will be no funeral service. Audrey will be laid to rest along with her dear Jack in their favourite spot on the Trent River later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB would be appreciated. "Cheers Mum"
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019