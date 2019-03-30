Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Lillian RAYMENT. View Sign





RAYMENT, Audrey Lillian (nee CLUMPUS) Following a brief illness, Audrey passed away suddenly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in her 93rd year. Despite physical challenges in the last few years, Audrey remained vibrant, stoic and independent, living in her home of 65 years until the end. Audrey enjoyed simple pleasures; her 5 o'clock martini, her audio books and long chats with her girls. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack in 2000, Audrey will be sadly missed by her daughters Nancy Searl (the late Frank Searl), Laura Edwards (Bob) and grandchildren Katy Searl (David MacNeill), Graeme Searl and Colin and Bradley Edwards. Audrey was a most loving "Grana" to great-grandchildren Lila and Tate MacNeill. The 7th of 9 children, Audrey is survived by her brother Frank Clumpus (Barbara) and her sister Betty Jenner. At her request there will be no funeral service. Audrey will be laid to rest along with her dear Jack in their favourite spot on the Trent River later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB would be appreciated. "Cheers Mum" Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

