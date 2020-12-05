JENNINGS, AUDREY LOIS (nee FRASER) December 31, 1930 – December 1, 2020 Peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother to Roberta (Mike), Blair (Karen), Laurel (Curtis). Proud grandmother of Connor, Griffin, Ben, Sam and Kyla. Survived by sister Iona. Predeceased by siblings Grace, James and Joan. Welcomed into the world during the Great Depression and departing during the pandemic, Mom lived her life with joy and quiet determination. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched with her love, friendship and generosity, including her large extended family, her close group of neighbours, and members of the Applewood United Church, including the knitting and quilting groups. Her lemon squares, ginger cookies and jellied salad will never be equalled. Mom's family would like to thank all the health care workers who cared for her at Credit Valley Hospital, in her home and at Ian Anderson House. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Ian Anderson House Foundation, Applewood United Church or a charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restriction measures, there will be a private graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca