CRICHTON, Audrey Lorraine Audrey passed peacefully with her family by her side in her 93rd year. Lifelong partner of Ron Crichton (1924-2015) and mother to Scott (Barb), Lesley (Ron) and Kim (Scott). Nana will be missed by her grandchildren Michael (Meagan), Chad, Graham, Brodie, Connor and her great grand-daughter Elsie. Born in Toronto, Mom grew up in the Kingsway area of Etobicoke and graduated from Etobicoke Collegiate Institute. After working for a year, Audrey enrolled in the nursing program at Wellesley Hospital. Soon afterwards, she met the love of her life Ron who was a World War II Veteran. They soon married (1947) and Audrey began working at a dental office and Ron for Simpsons. They bought a home in the Kingsway where they raised their three children. Eventually, summers were spent at the cottage on Sturgeon Lake and winters at the chalet skiing at Devil's Glen. Audrey was an avid skier and continued to ski to her 83rd year with the "Silver Foxes". Audrey also enjoyed many years curling at St. George's Golf Club. Nana took great interest in her family and most recently spent many hours facetiming with them on her iPad. She always enjoyed watching the grandchildren whether it was ski racing, tubing at the cottage and as they grew, stories about their personal lives and careers. We take great comfort knowing Mom is with Dad at the cottage sitting on the point enjoying a glass of wine and the sunset. Cheers!! A family interment will be held a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020