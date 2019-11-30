SPEERS, AUDREY MAE Member of Valley Chapter #297 O.E.S. Retired employee of L.C.B.O., Bolton, Ontario Longtime resident of Caledon East Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Bruce Speers (2008). Beloved mother of Glenn Speers (deceased) and Lorraine Puckering and her husband Jim of Indiana; dear grandmother of Jen Speers (Matt McCallion) and Dr. Jeff Speers (Dr. Angela Peddle) and Dr. Amanda Born (Michael) and Tracey Everett (Nate). Also sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Pat Speers and her great-grandchildren, Reagan and J.J. Born, Elliot and Leo Speers and Cooper Everett. Audrey was predeceased by her parents W.E. (Bill) and Annie Mae (McCallum) Gray and her sister and brother-in-law Doris (Gray) and Art Elen. She was also predeceased by Bruce's brothers Andy, Orval, John, Gerry and Eddie and Bruce's sisters Belle, Edith, Ev, Ethel, Reta and Norma. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The Blue Jays have lost a faithful fan. Many thanks to the staff of the Avalon Retirement Lodge where Audrey resided for the past 11 years. Thank you also to the staff of F-Wing at Headwaters Health Care Centre and the CCAC who assisted with Audrey's transition to Matthews House Hospice where she was cared for compassionately during her final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019