KENETT, Audrey May August 12, 1924 – November 16, 2019 Peacefully with family by her side, Audrey May Kennett passed away on November 16, 2019 at the wonderful age of 95. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Jacqueline (Paul), and her grandchildren, Daryl (Susan), Robin (Jules) and Peter (Kim). Audrey was beloved "Gigi" to Lindsay, Joey, Avery, Sara, Olivia, Michael and Victoria, and a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews spread out across the world. She will be missed by her dear friend Kay Adams. Audrey was predeceased by her parents Tom and Daisy Drover, and her siblings Delsie, Don, Jack, Godfrey and Glenn. She is survived by her sister Isabel. The family would like to thank the staff at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, (especially to the 5th floor Rehab and 4B Medicine teams) and caregiver Tayna for her years of service. Family and friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, at St. Margaret's Anglican Church, 156 Sixth St., Etobicoke, ON at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019