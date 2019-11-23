McGUINNESS, AUDREY (BETTY) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Audrey Elizabeth (Betty) McGuinness, on November 17, 2019. In her 80th year Betty was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Nana and Friend to all whose lives she touched. Betty left us at Credit Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Patrick (Brian) McGuinness, loving sister to Jack (Butch), loving mother to Kelly, Kevin, Cindy and Patricia, Nana/ Grandma to Brittany, Meaghan, Jesse, Rodney and Cassy. Betty leaves behind family and friends too numerous to mention, each with their own special memories. Cremation has taken place and at Betty's request a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019