Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUDREY (BETTY) McGUINNESS. View Sign Obituary

McGUINNESS, AUDREY (BETTY) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Audrey Elizabeth (Betty) McGuinness, on November 17, 2019. In her 80th year Betty was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Nana and Friend to all whose lives she touched. Betty left us at Credit Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Patrick (Brian) McGuinness, loving sister to Jack (Butch), loving mother to Kelly, Kevin, Cindy and Patricia, Nana/ Grandma to Brittany, Meaghan, Jesse, Rodney and Cassy. Betty leaves behind family and friends too numerous to mention, each with their own special memories. Cremation has taken place and at Betty's request a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020.

McGUINNESS, AUDREY (BETTY) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Audrey Elizabeth (Betty) McGuinness, on November 17, 2019. In her 80th year Betty was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Nana and Friend to all whose lives she touched. Betty left us at Credit Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Patrick (Brian) McGuinness, loving sister to Jack (Butch), loving mother to Kelly, Kevin, Cindy and Patricia, Nana/ Grandma to Brittany, Meaghan, Jesse, Rodney and Cassy. Betty leaves behind family and friends too numerous to mention, each with their own special memories. Cremation has taken place and at Betty's request a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close