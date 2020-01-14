Home

Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
AUDREY NATALE Obituary
NATALE, AUDREY (nee DALZELL) August 7, 1925- January 10, 2020 Our dear mother Audrey died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Lakeridge Hospital Oshawa, after a short illness. She was 94. Predeceased by her husband Henry (1986) and her daughter Camille (2000). She is survived by one sister, Phyllis Zacharias of Victoria, British Columbia. Cherished mother of eight surviving children and their spouses: Florene Esther (Mike), Spencer (Maryse), son-in-law Joe Muscio, Nolan, Gregory (Sylvie), Eugene (Wendy), Genine (Al), Celestine (Catherine) and Audrey (Mike). Very precious grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews in Ontario and British Columbia. A huge thank you to the doctors, nurses and support staff at Lakeridge Hospital in Oshawa, who acted with exemplary skill and kindness towards our mother throughout the past month. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, January 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service in the chapel on Friday, January 17th at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Redwood Women's Shelter. www.theredwood.com/ donate-now/
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
