More Obituaries for AUDREY COSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY PAULINE (CLARKE) COSMAN

AUDREY PAULINE (CLARKE) COSMAN Obituary
COSMAN, AUDREY PAULINE (CLARKE) It is with great sadness the family of Audrey Pauline Cosman announces her passing on December 24, 2019 at Villages of Sandalwood Park in Brampton, ON. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Murray Cosman. Born in Moncton, NB on December 16, 1920, she was the daughter of the late George and Jennie (Steeves) Clarke. Audrey will be missed by her sons David (Ginny) Cosman, and Peter Cosman. She is survived by grandchildren, Bridget Cosman and Richard Cosman, Danny, David, Laura, and Jessie Cosman, and 15 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings Jean (William) MacNaught, Robert (Louise) Clarke, Margaret (Donald) Dunbar, Virginia (infant), Mary Clarke, and Grace (Charles) Robart. As Audrey wished, cremation has taken place with interment to follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020
