TAYLOR, AUDREY PEARL (nee McCARGAR) February 22, 1929 – April 21, 2020 Audrey, at age 91, suddenly at Altamont Nursing Home on April 21, 2020, the beloved Wife of the late Gordon Taylor (2010); loving Mother of Gregory and his wife Nancy of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and David and his wife Melissa of Toronto, Ontario. Cherished Nana of Cameron (Katie), Jillian and Claire. Audrey grew up in Toronto and Bracebridge as the youngest of 10 children (Lorraine, Harold, Margaret, Delbert, Douglas, Blake, Dorothy, Dalton and Lillian). She attended Northern Secondary School in Toronto and began her career as an elevator operator, first with Simpsons then with the Bank of Nova Scotia, until she decided to devote her time, love and energy to raising her sons. She will be fondly remembered as the life of the party, an ardent Toronto Blue Jay's fan, a breast cancer survivor, an accomplished choir member contributing her "Alto" talents, a renowned and fierce "Skip-Bo" queen, who enjoyed trips to the Zoo to see her beloved tigers and the mother and "Nana" that we all wished to have. Audrey was a long-serving member of the congregation, choir and Couples Club at St. Ninian's Anglican Church in Scarborough, followed by her service as a member of the congregation and choir at St. Peter's Anglican church, also in Scarborough. After selling the family home on Jarwick Drive in which she lived for over 53 years, Audrey joined the community of the Scarborough Retirement Residence until recently moving to Altamont in January of this year. The family will be holding a private interment service and a celebration of Audrey's life that will be planned in the future when current restrictions are lifted. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Audrey's name to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Toronto Zoo Conservation Society, HOPE worldwide Canada, or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.