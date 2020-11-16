1/
Audrey RADWAY
RADWAY, Audrey 1924 - 2020 Peacefully at home, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Audrey beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Karen, and Ken (Dorothy Kelleher). Grandma will be fondly remembered by Max and Ben. Dear sister of the late Robert, Austin and Kenneth. Audrey will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Resting at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 12 noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, until the time of the Chapel Service at 1 p.m. Cremation. In memory of Audrey donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
