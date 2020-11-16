RADWAY, Audrey 1924 - 2020 Peacefully at home, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Audrey beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Karen, and Ken (Dorothy Kelleher). Grandma will be fondly remembered by Max and Ben. Dear sister of the late Robert, Austin and Kenneth. Audrey will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Resting at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 12 noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, until the time of the Chapel Service at 1 p.m. Cremation. In memory of Audrey donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



