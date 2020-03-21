|
ROSS, AUDREY Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Brampton, in her 95th year. Audrey was born and raised in Toronto. She was married to Carl Ross (deceased) whose position with the RCMP led them to live in many cities in Canada and Europe before settling in Ottawa and retiring in Brampton. Audrey had a wonderful sense of humour. She enjoyed travel and getting together with family. Audrey will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-law. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020