|
|
McDERMOTT, AUDREY RUTH Passed peacefully, at Pioneer Elder Care on Monday, February 3, 2020. Audrey was married to Terence McDermott for 61 years, who recently passed away, and is survived by their three children; Jean Davies and her husband Paul, Tom and his wife Gwen and their daughter Lexy, and Peter and his wife Nancy and their three children, Samantha, Douglas and Keara. Audrey was born on March 31, 1924, in Ottawa, and grew up in Kingston and Ottawa, Ontario. Audrey was a nurse and after getting married she was heavily involved in volunteer activities organizing blood donor clinics in Scarborough, serving on the Executive of the Trilliums Women's Amateur Radio Club, and taught piano in the after school programs in Scarborough. Audrey (VE3 CCO) and Terry (VE3 GKF) not only shared a common interest in HAM radio, but also ballroom danced together into their 80's. Audrey loved music and entertained her fellow residents playing piano. She was quick with a smile and charmed everyone she met with her cheery outlook and love for life. H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland, entrusted with arrangements. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Parish Community of St. Kevin, 303 Niagara Street, Welland, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland, where she will be reunited with Terry. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020