POWER, Audrey Ruth Audrey Ruth Power (Slater), age 96, passed away peacefully October 30, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. Born November 1, 1923, to Herbert and Millicent Slater, she lived on Jane Street in Toronto's west end and attended Runnymede Public School where she excelled in her studies. Later she married John Power and together they owned and operated several small businesses. Audrey and John settled in the Beaches where she raised three boys while also working at the Canadian Coleman company. Audrey was very outgoing and creative. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, lawn bowling at Kew Beach Park and world travel. She took yoga classes, stained glass artwork and oil painting at the Beaches Recreation Centre. Audrey was predeceased in death by her husband John, brother Don, sister June and dear friend Cameron. She is survived by her brother Allen Slater of Pefferlaw, ON. A symbol of strength and stability she will be sadly missed by her three sons Robert (Cindy), Michael (Suzanne) and Richard (Bernice) and her many grand and great-grandchildren. She made the whole world just a little bit better for everyone.



