AUDREY SLATER

SLATER, AUDREY Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 following a heart attack, at the age of 89. Beloved wife to George for 64 years, and mother to Dan Slater (predeceased), Scott Slater (Wendy), Lori Steiner (David) and Julie Slater (predeceased). Grandmother to Jeff (Brian), Kevin (Diana), Allison (Brandan), Liane (Tyler), Emma and Kelly. Great-grandmother to Valentina. Loving sister to Lillian Fisher. Aunt to 4 nephews and their families. Friend to many. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences can be made at Ashburnhamfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
