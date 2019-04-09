STEVENS, Audrey Peacefully, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Waterford Long Term Care, Oakville, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Walter Edward Stevens. Beloved mother of Linda Smith Earle (Daniel), Andrea Stevens and the late Carolyn. Devoted grandmother of Courtney Riddell (Jamie), Jordan Smith, Danielle Lavigne (Fernando Cordeiro) and Marc Lavigne. Adored great-grandmother of Cole, Mason, Parker and Scarlett. Audrey will be dearly missed by Curtis Smith and Omer Lavigne. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., at Burnhamthorpe, on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Islington United Church. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019