TOURNAY, AUDREY April 10, 1930 – November 29, 2019 Renowned Muskoka Wildlife Advocate and founder of Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Rosseau, Ontario, Audrey Irene Tournay, 89, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, in Parry Sound, Ontario. Audrey was born April 10, 1930 in Hamilton, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Robert and Pansy Luella May Bannister and her sisters. She will be sadly missed by her longtime friends and fellow wildlife rehabilitators, Tony Grant and his daughter Michele Grant. She will also be missed by Roberta Smart, family and other cherished friends, as well as all who have been inspired by her wildlife rescue work, art, and books, including "Beaver Tales", a collection of her personal stories of wildlife rehabilitation. In 1972, Audrey moved to a pioneer homestead in Rosseau, Ontario and began teaching art and other subjects at the Parry Sound High School. Soon after, she began rescuing orphaned and injured wildlife, including a beaver named Quibble, who could not be released into the wild. In spite of Quibble chewing her wooden furniture and eventually a hole through her kitchen floor, in 1982, Audrey dedicated herself to wildlife rehabilitation full-time. Her 460-acre homestead property became the registered charity, Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, in 1987 and continues to operate to this day. For her contributions to wildlife rehabilitation and education, Audrey received the Animal Action Award from the International Fund of Animal Welfare and also the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Rotary Club of Parry Sound. She retired in 2010, leaving behind a tremendous legacy in the countless thousands of orphaned and injured wildlife that were given a second chance through her kindness and dedication. Friends will be received at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James St., Parry Sound (705-746-5855), on Sunday, December 8th, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service for Audrey will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 8th, in the Logan Memorial Chapel, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations and animal sponsorships to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary would be appreciated, at http://www.aspenvalley.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019

